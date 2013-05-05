2011 Kentucky Derby Runner-up Nehro Dies of Colic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Zayat Stables says that Nehro, runner-up to Animal Kingdom in the 2011 Kentucky Derby, has died of colic.

On its website, the stable announced that Nehro had been training with Steve Asmussen at Churchill Downs when he was found to be uncomfortable in his stall early Saturday. The 5-year-old "spiraled badly" and died on the way to a clinic.

Owner Ahmed Zayat said Nehro "was my favorite horse. ... He cannot be replaced and I'm devastated."

Bought at Keeneland's September yearling sale for $170,000, the bay colt posted runner-up finishes in the Arkansas, Louisiana and Kentucky derbies and the Pimlico Special. He won twice in 12 starts and earned $978,381.

Nehro's last start was April 13 in an allowance optional claiming race at Oaklawn Park, finishing fifth.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.