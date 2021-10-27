2021 Sioux Empire Fair Has Rebound Year Following Pandemic

There were more people riding The Zipper, the Tilt a Whirl, the Ferris Wheel, attending Ag events, and packing the Grandstand at the Sioux Empire Fair in 2021 compared to 2019. And that news has fair officials feeling fairly good about the future.

There is no doubt people all over the Sioux Empire were definitely tired of being cooped up during the pandemic. That became abundantly clear in the final results that were released this week for the 2021 Sioux Empire Fair.

Dakota News Now reports that fair officials just finished presenting their annual findings to the Minnehaha County Commission during Tuesday night's weekly meeting. At the meeting, Sioux Empire Fair President and CEO, Scott Wick informed the commission of an overall revenue jump of 4% from 2019 with a 15% decrease in expenses. Net profits were also up nearly $240,000 from two years ago.

According to Wick, “We had a great year. I’m going to be a little conservative and say it’ll be tough to top this year. I think we can do it, I don’t know if it will be next year or not. We have a great foundation and a great recovery to build on. We’re very excited and positive moving forward. Not only for the fair but for the complexes in general."

2020 was a tough year for the Sioux Empire Fair. Just like so many other county and state fairs around the country that were still attempting to operate during the midst of the pandemic.

Even with it being a recovery year, and the threat of the pandemic still lingering, Dakota News Now reports that attendance and spending were also both up during the 2021 Sioux Empire Fair which is a very encouraging sign for the future.

Fair fans should mark August 5th through the 13th on their calendars. Those are the dates planned for the 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

Source: Dakota News Now

