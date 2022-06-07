Thousands of popular refrigerators have been recalled due to a choking hazard. Here's what you need to know.

This recall in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, and across the nation was announced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Electrolux is recalling some Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators due to a choking hazard from the ice makers.

Frigidaire and Electrolux Side-by-Side, Top Freezer, and Multi-door refrigerators have been recalled due to the issue that the ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.

About 367,500 units were sold in the United States and an additional 7,200 were sold in Canada.

This recall involves 13 models of Frigidaire refrigerators and one Electrolux model refrigerator. The refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black.

The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit is printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

The following model numbers and their serial number ranges are included in this recall.

Frigidaire Prof.- PRMC2285AF-French Door-0-12505-64714-7-1K90974428 1K21374177

Electrolux - French Door ERMC2295AS - 0-12505-64715-4 - 1K91272383 - 1K21374610

Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2323AB - 0-12505-64786-4 - 4A11005907 - 4A21110079

Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2323AW - 0-12505-64787-1 - 4A11010081 - 4A21112264

Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2323AD - 0-12505-64788-8 - 4A11314335 - 4A21112489

Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2323AS - 0-12505-64785-7 - 4A11005673 - 4A21201870

Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2333AS - 0-12505-64789-5 - 4A11317863 - 4A21112732

Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2623AB - 0-12505-64772-7 - 4A12104890 - 4A21204442

Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2623AW - 0-12505-64773-4 - 4A12012169 - 4A12012280

Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2623AD - 0-12505-64774-1 - 4A12219737 - 4A20906066

Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2623AS - 0-12505-64771-0 - 4A04409324 - 4A21200876

Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2633AS - 0-12505-64876-2 - 4A12012169 - 4A13402496

Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS26L3AF - 0-12505-64792-5 - 4A11203977 - 4A21116296

Frigidaire - Top Freezer FFHI1835VS - 0-12505-64680-5 - BA92424713 - BA21210491

Find more information at cpsc.gov.