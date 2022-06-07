360,000 Popular Refrigerators Recalled In Iowa Due To Choking Hazard
Thousands of popular refrigerators have been recalled due to a choking hazard. Here's what you need to know.
This recall in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, and across the nation was announced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Electrolux is recalling some Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators due to a choking hazard from the ice makers.
Frigidaire and Electrolux Side-by-Side, Top Freezer, and Multi-door refrigerators have been recalled due to the issue that the ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.
About 367,500 units were sold in the United States and an additional 7,200 were sold in Canada.
This recall involves 13 models of Frigidaire refrigerators and one Electrolux model refrigerator. The refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black.
The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit is printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.
The following model numbers and their serial number ranges are included in this recall.
- Frigidaire Prof.- PRMC2285AF-French Door-0-12505-64714-7-1K90974428 1K21374177
- Electrolux - French Door ERMC2295AS - 0-12505-64715-4 - 1K91272383 - 1K21374610
- Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2323AB - 0-12505-64786-4 - 4A11005907 - 4A21110079
- Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2323AW - 0-12505-64787-1 - 4A11010081 - 4A21112264
- Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2323AD - 0-12505-64788-8 - 4A11314335 - 4A21112489
- Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2323AS - 0-12505-64785-7 - 4A11005673 - 4A21201870
- Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2333AS - 0-12505-64789-5 - 4A11317863 - 4A21112732
- Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2623AB - 0-12505-64772-7 - 4A12104890 - 4A21204442
- Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2623AW - 0-12505-64773-4 - 4A12012169 - 4A12012280
- Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2623AD - 0-12505-64774-1 - 4A12219737 - 4A20906066
- Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2623AS - 0-12505-64771-0 - 4A04409324 - 4A21200876
- Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS2633AS - 0-12505-64876-2 - 4A12012169 - 4A13402496
- Frigidaire - Side by Side FRSS26L3AF - 0-12505-64792-5 - 4A11203977 - 4A21116296
- Frigidaire - Top Freezer FFHI1835VS - 0-12505-64680-5 - BA92424713 - BA21210491
Find more information at cpsc.gov.