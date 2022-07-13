8 Escaped South Dakota Convicts Still On The Run

Many times the term 'Placed on Escape Status' is used when an inmate in a South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC) facility walks away or fails to return. Such as leaving a community service job site or work assignment.

South Dakota has six adult correction locations: the South Dakota State Penitentiary, Jameson Annex, Mike Durfee State Prison, South Dakota Women's Prison, Rapid City Community Work Center, and Yankton Community Work Center.

There are currently eight such cases the SDDOC has posted on its website. One is from 2013, and the most recent is from this past February. All are presently at large.

If you or anyone you know has information about these eight individuals you are asked to call law enforcement.

February 2022 - Inmate Jeremiah Little was being transported to his community service Jobsite in Rapid City when he got out of the transport vehicle and left the area in another vehicle. Little, age 39, is a Native American male. He is 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

October 2021 - Inmate Brandon Witt left a community service work assignment in Sioux Falls without authorization. Witt, age 38, is a white male. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 275 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

September 2021 - Inmate Eric Blue Bird left a community service work assignment at the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without authorization. Blue Bird, age 29, is a Native American male. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 260 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

August 2021 - Inmate Rudolph Gabe left his community service job site in Rapid City without authorization. Gabe, age 38, is a Native American male. He is 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

October 2020 - Inmate Taksim Neziroski, age 68, was reported missing from his community service job site on the Human Services Center campus in Yankton. A blue-grey 2002 Buick LeSabre with license number 7A5664 has been reported missing from a parking lot on the HSC campus. Neziroski is a white male, 5-feet-6 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

May 2018 - Inmate Victor Dotson was placed on escape status after leaving the Yankton Community Work Center on May 2 without authorization. Dotson is a white male, age 26. He is 6 feet one and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

July 2017 - Inmate Jeremiah Stands left the Rapid City Community Work Center to search for work release employment but failed to return at the appointed time. Stands, age 32, is Native American. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 285 pounds.

January 2013 - Inmate Phillip Black Bear failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Unit following a job search for work release employment. Black Bear, age 34, is a Native American male. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds.

