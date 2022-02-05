All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast at The Alliance in Sioux Falls

It's time for some pancakes, hot off the griddle! You and your family and your friends, heck, call the neighbors are invited to check out this All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast going from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance on Sunday, February 6TH.

Ages 11 and over $6, 10 and under $2.00. That's all you can eat! They are having a bake sale as well!

Correct change is appreciated, Donations are welcome so bring your wallet with some extra cash to spread around. The Breakfast will be served by American Legion Post 15 and American Legion Auxiliary with proceeds going to; Unit 15 for Boys State,

Legion Baseball, Veterans assistance, and Unit 15 projects.

Bake Sale at all Pancake Breakfasts.