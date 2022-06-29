Get our free mobile app

Are Fireworks Punks Made out of Camel Poop?

I can't tell you how many times the conversation has come up over the years. July 4th in South Dakota comes around and someone invariably spouts off, hey did you know that the punk you use to light fireworks are made out of camel poop?

Yeah. Sure. Whatever.

Since we're coming up on the biggest weekend of summer I thought I'd check. When in doubt, surf the internet right? According to Wikipedia, it's just a stick, some sawdust, potassium nitrate, and a binder.

The stick part of the incense-looking things is often made of bamboo. But, no animal droppings are used.

So, camel poop? Not so much.

I remember learning about how the old-timers would use dried-up cow pies to start a fire. I don't know about you, but eating a can of beans warmed up over a fire started with a bovine turd is kind of a turn-off. But hey, if you need to start a fire, you do what you gotta do.

Punk is a pretty cool word. it's a word that can be used quite a few ways.] besides describing a fireworks lighting stick.

a: a young inexperienced person: beginner, novice; especially: a young man b: a usually petty gangster, hoodlum, or ruffian Those, I'm pretty much up to speed with.

Happy Fourth of July!

