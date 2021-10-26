Have you ever thought about changing careers?

Have you ever wondered if There’s a company that cares about your personal growth as much as their growth?

Come and learn more about future opportunities as a Marketing/Sales Specialist with Results-Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

We’re hosting a Townsquare Media Career Fair Monday, November 15th, from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM at our Sioux Falls offices.

We’re located at 5100 S. Tennis Lane, just off of Louise Ave.

Results-Townsquare Media is a radio, digital media, and marketing solutions company principally focused on being that is focused on growing local business with very specific audiences and quality marketing solutions.

Townsquare Media is an equal opportunity employer.