Another huge MMA card will be coming to Sioux Falls as Bellator returns to the Sanford Pentagon for Bellator 265.

Bellator 265 will take place inside of the Sanford Pentagon on Friday, August 20th highlighted by a couple of big-name heavyweights, a local standout, a featherweight bout, and a rescheduled women's flyweight match.

Cheick Kongo (30-11-2) will fight Sergei Kharitonov (32-8). Kongo has been an active MMA fighter since 2001 and was signed with the UFC from 2006-2013. He joined Bellator in October 2013 and has fought for the Bellator Heavyweight Championship twice. Kharitonov, like Kongo, has been fighting since the early 2000s and has 40 professional fights on his record. Kharitonov made his name in the PRIDE Fighting Championships in Japan from 2003-2007. He also made appearances in Strikeforce before joining Bellator.

South Dakota native Logan Storley will also return to the Sanford Pentagon for a fight. His opponent for Bellator 265 has not been announced. Storley participated at Bellator 204 (August 17, 2018) in a win over AJ Matthews at the Pentagon.

Bellator also confirmed a featherweight fight between Adam Borics (17-1) and Jay-Jay Wilson (8-0). The winner will advance to face the winner of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Final.

MMA Junkie is reporting that one of the expected bouts on the card will be a women's flyweight match between Alejandra Lara and DeAnna Bennett. The fight was originally supposed to take place at Bellator 263 this past June. This fight has not yet been confirmed by Bellator.

Bellator 265 will be nationally televised on Showtime. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Thursday (July 22) at 10:00 AM through Ticketmaster and the Sanford Pentagon box office.