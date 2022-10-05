Ben and Patty’s ‘REO-To-Go To the Show’ Ticket Giveaway

One of the most iconic bands from the 70s and 80s will be rocking the Swiftel Center in Brookings on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM!

REO Speedwagon will be "riding the storm" of applause that night and you can be there screaming and singing until you're hoarse.

You might not even have to buy tickets. You could win them from Ben & Patty before they even go on sale!

This Thursday, October 6, and Friday, October 7, when you hear the "REO-To-Go" music cue be caller number 9 and win a pair of tickets to see REO in concert next spring and save yourself some jing!

The "REO-To-Go" music cue is a quick musical collage of three of REO's biggest hits. The second you hear it start calling the KKRC Greatest Hits line at 605-362-0973. Be caller number 9 and win!

Just in case you miss your chance - - tickets for the general public go on sale Friday morning, October 7th at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.