Hey Kickin' Country, are you ready to Kick it in the Sticks. Or inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center? That's what we have in mind for December 17th, 2021 here in Sioux Falls. See Brantley Gilbert along with special Guest Tyler Braden. This is a Friday night Throw Down that you won't forget for a long time!

Call your friends and make it a date. Don't miss Brantley Gilbert on December 17th at The Denny Sanford Premier Center. Tickets are available now!

Also, Listen to Kickin' Country! We have tickets to show and we'll be giving them away. Hey, It's a perfect PRE-Christmas Party with The New 99-1 and 100.5, Kickin' Country!

