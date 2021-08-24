Buick and Chevrolet Recall 34,000 Vehicles

A potential suspension problem caused by too much corrosion protection in cars sold in states known for their harsh winter driving conditions is behind the latest batch of vehicle recalls.

According to Consumer Reports, General Motors is recalling about 34,000 vehicles because of a possible issue with the rear toe link, which is part of the suspension system that keeps the tires pointing in the right direction.

A trio of 2013 models, the Buick Lacrosse, Buick Regal, and Chevrolet Malibu are all impacted by the recall, which is an expansion of a prior recall covering the same vehicles from earlier model years.

The problem stems from too much corrosion protection being added to the rear suspension of these vehicles, which over time breaks apart, exposing the metal toe link and making it prone to corrode, which could lead to a potential fracture.

So far there are no reports of crashes or injuries related to the recall.

None of the impacted vehicles were sold in South Dakota, but vehicles sold in neighboring states Iowa and Minnesota are part of the recall.

The 21 other states and districts impacted by the recall are:

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington DC

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Local dealerships will be replacing the rear toe link and related parts free of charge as soon as the parts become available.

General Motors expects to notify owners by mail beginning September 27.

If you have any questions you can contact Buick customer service at 800-521-7300 or Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020.

The recall reference number is N212330130.

