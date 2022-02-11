Bulls and Broncs to W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

The Bulls are back in town, and the broncs too! Tonight and Saturday night it's wild and western action at The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. It's the best two events in rodeo action with some of the best riders from the area!

Gates open at 6:30 PM on Saturday night and at 4:30 PM on Saturday night. Saturday's performance will feature Jr. Bulls and riders!

Load up the family and get your tickets at the door!

TICKETS ON SALE NOW online and at Runnings in Sioux Falls, Brookings, Mitchell, Madison, and Huron! SATURDAY ONLY Raise 'Em Rank Mini Bulls Event starts at 5:30 pm

LOCATION - Expo Center at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

The Sioux Empire Fair Association is excited to bring you an action-packed night full of Bull Riding and Saddle Bronc at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Korkow Rodeos is the Stock Contractor with their award-winning National Finals Rodeo stock. Thank you to the title sponsors of the event, Billion Dodge RAM and Runnings.