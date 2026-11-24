The pro career of South Dakota State Jackrabbit alum is continuing with a new team ahead of the 2027 season.

Caleb Thielbar, a Minnesota native who played his college baseball in Brookings, is reportedly signing a 1-year deal to join the Kansas City Royals.

It will be Thielbar's third MLB stop in his career.

Per ESPN.com:

The Kansas City Royals signed left-hander Caleb Thielbar to a one-year, $3.25 million contract, sources told ESPN on Monday, as the club continues its offseason pitching staff makeover.

Thielbar, who turns 40 in January, had a 4.86 ERA in 58 games for the Chicago Cubs last season. He totaled 60 strikeouts in 50 innings and features a fastball, curveball, slider and sweeper. His 35.8% chase rate ranked in the 93rd percentile. His 28.4% strikeout rate was in the 86th percentile.

He joins a Royals pitching staff that ranked 27th in the majors with a 4.78 ERA. The bullpen was dismal, ranking 29th with a 5.07 ERA, better only than the Athletics' 5.43 mark.

Kansas City's front office has prioritized overhauling the staff. The signing of Thielbar comes days after Kansas City traded former All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia, right-hander James McArthur and a minor leaguer for right-handed starters Bryce Miller and Logan Evans and left-handed reliever José A. Ferrer.

Thielbar made his major league debut in 2013 and was outstanding in two seasons with the Minnesota Twins, recording a 2.59 ERA in 103 games. But after six appearances in 2015, he didn't pitch in the majors again until 2020, when he found his footing and established himself at 33 years old.

In seven seasons since then, Thielbar has a 3.66 ERA in 363 relief appearances. His 329⅓ innings during that stretch is the 12th most in baseball among left-handed relievers.

Source: Sources - Royals sign Caleb Thielbar to 1-year, $3.25M deal - ESPN

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