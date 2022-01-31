Catfish Bay’s Ice Fish Fest 2022 A Smashing Success!

Twelve years ago, Catfish Bay owner Jim Bruns had an idea. He wanted to create

A family wintertime event for Sioux Falls at Catfish Bay. The proceeds will help raise money for the volunteer Catfish Bay Water Ski Team and Camp OnAqua. We plan to make this an anuual family event that will grow into South Dakotas largest ice fishing tournament and draw participants from miles around.

At that time, Jim was hoping to have a few hundred people. Well, he got them. But this year over 1100 people decided to join the party!

When we spoke to him prior to last weekend's event, they were getting ready to drill about 1,000 holes & obviously had to get the drills back out the day of the event.

With over $25,000 in prizes, they had no problem attracting people from

as far away as California and Arizona. The person from California had never been on ice before and that was fun to watch!- -Jim Bruns/Catfish Bay owner

They ended up giving away the $5,000 prize for the biggest fish caught and all the rest of the cash, door, and raffle prizes too!

All funds raised will indeed go to support the Catfish Bay volunteer ski team and their week-long wet-n-wild Camp OnAqua for kids ages 8 to 13. Kids learn a lot about water skiing and while they are having a ton of fun, they build confidence and make a bunch of new friends too!

Kudos to Jim Bruns and crew for another successful Ice Fish Fest and we're looking forward to next year!

Sources: Jim Bruns/Catfish Bay Owner, Ice Fish Fest Facebook page & Dakota News Now