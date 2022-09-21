Time to Double-Check Your South Dakota Voter Registration + Sample Ballot

Time to Double-Check Your South Dakota Voter Registration + Sample Ballot

Canva

Autumn has come to South Dakota, and that means the 2022 elections are very soon. To vote in South Dakota's elections you must be a registered voter (scroll down for more info).

If you have registered to vote in South Dakota in the past, now is the time to double-check that you are still registered to vote. From computer malfunction to typos, take a few minutes now and make sure everything is up to date before election day.

GO HERE: To the South Dakota Voter Information Portal to check your voter registration, precinct, and polling place information. You will also be able to see a sample ballot here when they are available.

Now is also the time to update your info if you have moved to, or within, the city where you now live.

NEED TO KNOW: South Dakota Election Dates 2022

  • South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline - October 24, 2022
  • South Dakota Absentee (Early) voting begins - September 23, 2022
  • South Dakota 2022 General Election - November 8, 2022

Here are official links and information from the State of South Dakota on how to register to vote. Remember: The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline is October 24, 2022.

MORE: How to Vote Early in South Dakota for the 2022 Election in November

Get our free mobile app

Sample Ballot for 2022 South Dakota Election

Note: State legislature candidates will be voting district specific

South Dakota Secretary of State
loading...
South Dakota Secretary of State
loading...
South Dakota Secretary of State
loading...

LOOK: 50 essential civil rights speeches

Many of the speakers had a lifetime commitment to human rights, but one tried to silence an activist lobbying for voting rights, before later signing off on major civil rights legislation. Several fought for freedom for more than one oppressed group.

Keep reading to discover 50 essential civil rights speeches.

 

Filed Under: 2022 election, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls