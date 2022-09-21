Autumn has come to South Dakota, and that means the 2022 elections are very soon. To vote in South Dakota's elections you must be a registered voter (scroll down for more info).

If you have registered to vote in South Dakota in the past, now is the time to double-check that you are still registered to vote. From computer malfunction to typos, take a few minutes now and make sure everything is up to date before election day.

GO HERE: To the South Dakota Voter Information Portal to check your voter registration, precinct, and polling place information. You will also be able to see a sample ballot here when they are available.

Now is also the time to update your info if you have moved to, or within, the city where you now live.

NEED TO KNOW: South Dakota Election Dates 2022

South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline - October 24, 2022

- October 24, 2022 South Dakota Absentee (Early) voting begins - September 23, 2022

- September 23, 2022 South Dakota 2022 General Election - November 8, 2022

Here are official links and information from the State of South Dakota on how to register to vote. Remember: The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline is October 24, 2022.

MORE: How to Vote Early in South Dakota for the 2022 Election in November

Get our free mobile app

Sample Ballot for 2022 South Dakota Election

Note: State legislature candidates will be voting district specific

South Dakota sample ballot 2022 election South Dakota Secretary of State loading...

South Dakota sample ballot 2022 election South Dakota Secretary of State loading...

South Dakota sample ballot 2022 election South Dakota Secretary of State loading...