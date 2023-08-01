Did you know you can have your car washed in Sioux Falls in a shorter amount of time than it takes to get your Chick-fil-A order? Gasing-up your car at Costco also takes less time.

From the time Chic-fil-A opened the first Sioux Falls location hungry patrons were waiting in the drive-thru lanes for hours. The lines continue to be long at peak times.

Well, relief could be on the way.

Chic-fil-A company officials recognize that its brand is among the most popular fast-food restaurants in America.

According to Inc.com, Chick-fil-A is seeing more people which creates longer wait times. It's not a great equation for keeping all of those people satisfied.

The solution to move more product quicker, to the growing number of customers is coming in a pilot program that will see four drive-thru lanes.

The no dining room, four drive-thru lane is about to be tested in Atlanta, Georgia.

Inc.com writes that people wait--on average--more than eight and a half minutes for their Chick-fil-A order, more than every other major fast-food chain.

To shorten your wait, this new concept for Chick-fil-A will also feature a two-story building for a kitchen above the drive-thru lanes and uses chutes to deliver food to the pickup windows below. Two of those lanes will be devoted exclusively to mobile order pickup.

It's too soon to know if any South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa Chick-fil-A locations will be converting to the new concept.

