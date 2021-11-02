City of Sioux Falls Launches Mobile COVID Vaccination Clinics

The City of Sioux Falls is trying to make it easier for residents to protect themselves against COVID-19.

The city's Health Department is launching 'Give It a Shot', a mobile COVID vaccine outreach program, in conjunction with the City of Sioux Falls Planning & Development Services and Sioux Area Metro.

The program is utilizing a mobile vaccine bus at five different pop-up clinic locations during the month of November:

Oak View Library

3700 East Third Street Sioux Falls, SD 57103

November 9 and 16 from 4 to 7 p.m.

November 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

530 South Second Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

November 3, 10, and 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.

710 North Marion Road (Fifth Street and Marion Road)

Sioux Falls, SD 57107

November 11 and 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.

4100 South Carnegie Circle

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

November 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

410 North Valley View Road

Sioux Falls, SD 57107

November 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at all locations.

The clinics are open to any city resident 12 years of age and older who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is free and proof of identification is not required.

