City of Sioux Falls Launches Mobile COVID Vaccination Clinics
The City of Sioux Falls is trying to make it easier for residents to protect themselves against COVID-19.
The city's Health Department is launching 'Give It a Shot', a mobile COVID vaccine outreach program, in conjunction with the City of Sioux Falls Planning & Development Services and Sioux Area Metro.
The program is utilizing a mobile vaccine bus at five different pop-up clinic locations during the month of November:
- Oak View Library
3700 East Third Street Sioux Falls, SD 57103
November 9 and 16 from 4 to 7 p.m.
November 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Sunshine Foods
530 South Second Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
November 3, 10, and 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Banquet West
710 North Marion Road (Fifth Street and Marion Road)
Sioux Falls, SD 57107
November 11 and 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Caille Library
4100 South Carnegie Circle
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
November 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Falls Community Health—Hayward School Clinic
410 North Valley View Road
Sioux Falls, SD 57107
November 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at all locations.
The clinics are open to any city resident 12 years of age and older who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine is free and proof of identification is not required.
