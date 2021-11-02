City of Sioux Falls Launches Mobile COVID Vaccination Clinics

Mufid Majnun via Unsplash

The City of Sioux Falls is trying to make it easier for residents to protect themselves against COVID-19.

The city's Health Department is launching 'Give It a Shot', a mobile COVID vaccine outreach program, in conjunction with the City of Sioux Falls Planning & Development Services and Sioux Area Metro.

The program is utilizing a mobile vaccine bus at five different pop-up clinic locations during the month of November:

  • Oak View Library
    3700 East Third Street Sioux Falls, SD 57103
    November 9 and 16 from 4 to 7 p.m.
    November 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Sunshine Foods
    530 South Second Avenue
    Sioux Falls, SD 57104
    November 3, 10, and 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Banquet West
    710 North Marion Road (Fifth Street and Marion Road)
    Sioux Falls, SD 57107
    November 11 and 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Caille Library
    4100 South Carnegie Circle
    Sioux Falls, SD 57106
    November 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Falls Community Health—Hayward School Clinic
    410 North Valley View Road
    Sioux Falls, SD 57107
    November 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at all locations.

The clinics are open to any city resident 12 years of age and older who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is free and proof of identification is not required.

