Cole Swindell ‘Down To The Bar Tour’ to Sioux Falls

Just announced, Cole Swindell is coming to Sioux Falls with his Down to The Bar Tour. See Cole Swindell along with special guests Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke Friday, March 25, 2022, at The Sanford Pentagon.

Cole Swindell brings in a list of hits and that list is growing fast! You Should Be Here, Chillin' It, Middle of a Memory, Ain't Worth the Whiskey, Hope You Get Lonely Tonight, Let Me See Ya Girl, Flattliner, and more like his latest song, a duet with Lainey Wilson,j Never Say Never.

Ticket Information; There will be a special presale for this concert Thursday, December 9th from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with tickets on sale to the general public Friday, December 10, starting at 10:00 AM.

Listen to Kickin' Country for details on how you could win tickets to this show and keep checking back here as well!

