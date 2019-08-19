There are plenty of people breaking down football in this world, but only a select few that can do it and have you rolling with laughter at the same time.

With the NFL Preseason underway and the start of the 2019 regular season right around the corner, it’s time to hear from a guy who spends a considerable amount of each football season poking fun at what’s happening both on and off the field.

Veteran stand-up comedian Costaki Economopoulos is a master at finding what’s funny in the NFL, whether it’s his weekly appearances on the Bob and Tom Show, creating football-related memes on social media, or hosting the Quick Snaps podcast, which delves a little deeper into the world of the NFL each week.

As we get ready for the kickoff of the 2019 season, I talked with Costaki about some of the storylines to come out of the preseason so far and what he’s looking forward to when the regular season kicks off September 5 when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers.

Here's our complete conversation: