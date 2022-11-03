Coors Light Wants To Give Real Fans Up To $50K To Chill Harder!

Coors Light Wants To Give Real Fans Up To $50K To Chill Harder!

Coors Light Chill Harder Coorslight.com - Getty Thinkstock

Would you put a Coors Light logo on your tractor, barn, cow, or about any place fun and interesting? It could get ya $50k!

In celebration of National American Beer Day Coors Light would like to give you some cold hard cash. Here's how to get yours.

If you are a Coors Light fan you have probably seen their Chill Harder logo.

Now Coors Light says it wants to put some of its beer money into the pockets of its fans who don’t mind a little hard work.

Coors Light will pay its biggest fans to create and showcase the brand’s Chill Harder logo.

Here's how it works.

Coors Light - Getty Thinkstock
Coors Light will pay more than 5,000 drinkers to put its Chill Harder logo someplace creative and fun.

Then post it on Instagram or Twitter tagging @CoorsLight with #ChillHarder and #Contest.

The bigger the logo, the bigger the potential payout.

  • For small entries (6–30 inches) 5,000 people could earn $10.
  • For medium entries (50–90 inches), 100 fans could get $500.
  • To qualify for the title, billboard, and $50,000, show your serious skills by crafting a logo that spans 100 inches to 20 feet.
Coors Light - Getty Thinkstock
Only one person will be paid $50,000 and named the first-ever Chill Harder Champ for creating the largest and most creative Chill Harder logo – with their work featured on a billboard in their hometown.

Get More Info at Coorslight.com.

