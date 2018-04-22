Cubs’ Kris Bryant Hit on Helmet by Pitch, Leaves Game

DENVER (AP) — Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant was hit on the head with a 96 mph pitch from Colorado's German Marquez on Sunday but appeared to have escaped serious injury.

Cubs spokesman Peter Chase said Bryant passed tests and had no sign of a concussion. Chase said Bryant had a cut above his left eye and will be on the team charter flight to Cleveland.

Bryant appeared stunned as manager Maddon and the Cubs' training staff attended to him. Bryant walked off the field very slowly, with one arm around head athletic trainer PJ Mainville and the other around assistant athletic trainer Matt Johnson.

Maddon said Bryant did not ask to stay in the game.

Bryant was not available to reporters after the game. Chase said Bryant was still being evaluated.

Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP, is hitting .319 with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Chicago hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Andy Haines were ejected by plate umpire Cory Blaser as Cubs trainers attended to Bryant.

Maddon said he didn't realize his coaches were getting tossed until it happened. The manager did not specify what caused the pair to be tossed.

