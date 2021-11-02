Current Job Openings At Results Townsquare Media

Full-Time Live Sports Show Producer & Content Provider - ESPN 102.3 / AM 1000 KSOO Sioux Falls

Results Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls has an immediate opening for a producer who will partner with our sports broadcast host. This is a full-time position that includes website content writing and audio production.

Candidate must have:

Knowledge of sports

Experience & skills interviewing sports guests

Communication skills to interact with host

Digital skills with social media

Broadcast editing experience

Comfortable with writing and posting to website

Able to work independently

Apply today:

Results Townsquare Media

5100 S. Tennis Lane

Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Send resume to:

Dave Roberts

ESPN 102.3/AM1000 KSOO

dave@ksoo.com

605-373-6306

Results Townsquare Media is an equal opportunity employer.