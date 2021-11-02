Current Job Openings At Results Townsquare Media
Full-Time Live Sports Show Producer & Content Provider - ESPN 102.3 / AM 1000 KSOO Sioux Falls
Results Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls has an immediate opening for a producer who will partner with our sports broadcast host. This is a full-time position that includes website content writing and audio production.
Candidate must have:
- Knowledge of sports
- Experience & skills interviewing sports guests
- Communication skills to interact with host
- Digital skills with social media
- Broadcast editing experience
- Comfortable with writing and posting to website
- Able to work independently
Apply today:
Results Townsquare Media
5100 S. Tennis Lane
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Send resume to:
Dave Roberts
ESPN 102.3/AM1000 KSOO
dave@ksoo.com
605-373-6306
Results Townsquare Media is an equal opportunity employer.