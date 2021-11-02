Current Job Openings At Results Townsquare Media

Current Job Openings At Results Townsquare Media

Chuck Wood/TSM

Full-Time Live Sports Show Producer & Content Provider - ESPN 102.3 / AM 1000 KSOO Sioux Falls

Results Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls has an immediate opening for a producer who will partner with our sports broadcast host. This is a full-time position that includes website content writing and audio production.

Candidate must have:

  • Knowledge of sports
  • Experience & skills interviewing sports guests
  • Communication skills to interact with host
  • Digital skills with social media
  • Broadcast editing experience
  • Comfortable with writing and posting to website
  • Able to work independently

Apply today:

Results Townsquare Media
5100 S. Tennis Lane
Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Send resume to:
Dave Roberts
ESPN 102.3/AM1000 KSOO
dave@ksoo.com
605-373-6306

Results Townsquare Media is an equal opportunity employer.

