UPDATE: Tornado Watch Extended to Include Lincoln County, South Dakota

Trifonov_Evgeniy/Getty/Thinkstock

Well, this is awkward. Usually, on December 15 we are telling you about some sort of WINTER weather advisory. But not today. Nope.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of South Dakota, as well as parts of Iowa and Minnesota, in effect until 8:00 PM Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 563
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SIOUX FALLS SD
319 PM CST WED DEC 15 2021

IAC119-MNC105-SDC027-083-160200-
/O.EXA.KFSD.TO.A.0563.000000T0000Z-211216T0200Z/

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 563 TO
INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

LYON

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA

NOBLES

IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA

CLAY                  LINCOLN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CANTON, GEORGE, HARRISBURG, INWOOD,
LARCHWOOD, LENNOX, ROCK RAPIDS, TEA, VERMILLION, AND WORTHINGTON.

"[A Tornado Watch] is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area. Their size can vary depending on the weather situation. They are usually issued for a duration of 4 to 8 hours. They normally are issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather. During the watch, people should review tornado safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches." - National Weather Service

High Wind Warning is in effect for most of eastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls forecast for Wednesday calls for the possibility of rain and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon into the evening.

December 15, 2021

Filed Under: Iowa, Minnesota, Weather
Categories: South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top