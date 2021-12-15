Well, this is awkward. Usually, on December 15 we are telling you about some sort of WINTER weather advisory. But not today. Nope.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of South Dakota, as well as parts of Iowa and Minnesota, in effect until 8:00 PM Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 563 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SIOUX FALLS SD 319 PM CST WED DEC 15 2021 IAC119-MNC105-SDC027-083-160200- /O.EXA.KFSD.TO.A.0563.000000T0000Z-211216T0200Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 563 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHWEST IOWA LYON IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA NOBLES IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA CLAY LINCOLN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CANTON, GEORGE, HARRISBURG, INWOOD, LARCHWOOD, LENNOX, ROCK RAPIDS, TEA, VERMILLION, AND WORTHINGTON.

"[A Tornado Watch] is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area. Their size can vary depending on the weather situation. They are usually issued for a duration of 4 to 8 hours. They normally are issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather. During the watch, people should review tornado safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches." - National Weather Service

A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of eastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls forecast for Wednesday calls for the possibility of rain and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon into the evening.