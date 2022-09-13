Dining for Kids: Fight Childhood Cancer by Going Out to Eat in Sioux Falls
The Results Radio Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon is on September 29 and 30. And one way you can help battle childhood cancer is just by going out to eat!
Thursday, September 22 is Dining for Kids. Some very generous restaurants in the Sioux Empire (see below) will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Cure Kids Cancer that day.
Participating Sioux Falls Restaurants - Dining for Kids
- Honey Baked Ham on 57th Street in Sioux Falls
- Keg Chicken on West 12th Street AND East Arrowhead Parkway in Sioux Falls
- Chevy’s Fresh Mex on Louise Ave in Sioux Falls
- Overtime Sports Bar and Grill on East 26th Street in Sioux Falls
- Teriyaki Madness on Louise Ave in Sioux Falls
Dine out for breakfast, lunch and dinner to support local kids facing cancer. A portion of proceeds from every meal at participating restaurants will go towards the Cure Kids Cancer program at Sanford Children’s Hospital.
Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Through the Years
For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight childhood cancer.
Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year. Instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits.
The money raised through Dining for Kids and the 2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon satays in the Sioux Falls area.