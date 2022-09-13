Dining for Kids: Fight Childhood Cancer by Going Out to Eat in Sioux Falls

Dining for Kids: Fight Childhood Cancer by Going Out to Eat in Sioux Falls

Canva

The Results Radio Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon is on September 29 and 30. And one way you can help battle childhood cancer is just by going out to eat!

Thursday, September 22 is Dining for KidsSome very generous restaurants in the Sioux Empire (see below) will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Cure Kids Cancer that day.

Get our free mobile app

Participating Sioux Falls Restaurants - Dining for Kids 

Dine out for breakfast, lunch and dinner to support local kids facing cancer. A portion of proceeds from every meal at participating restaurants will go towards the Cure Kids Cancer program at Sanford Children’s Hospital.

 

TSM Sioux Falls
loading...

Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Through the Years

For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight childhood cancer.

Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year. Instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits.

The money raised through Dining for Kids and the 2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon satays in the Sioux Falls area.


Categories: Articles, Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls