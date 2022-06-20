Dylan Scott to The District in Sioux Falls

Just announced, country newcomer Dylan Scott is coming to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. See Dylan Scott with special guest Lily Rose on his 'Amen to That' Tour at The District in Sioux Falls on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Get your tickets today! There will be a presale for this event, from Thursday, June 23 at 10:00 AM until Thursday, June 23rd at 10:00 PM. Password is DYLANTOUR

Tickets are on sale to the general public Friday, June 24th at 10:00 AM.

