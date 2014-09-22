Pharm Pink For The Cure
Every day until September 26, 2014, 12:00AM - 11:59PM
- Lewis Pharmacy
- 117 N. Splitrock Blvd., Brandon , SD 57005 United States
Additional Information
The Lewis Pharmacy in Brandon invites you to stop in and see what the staff is doing to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure this Sunday. You can even donate to the cause in memory of, or in honor of a loved one and those names will be displayed on one of the team member’s shirts the day of the race. (Search Pharm Pink for the Cure on Facebook)