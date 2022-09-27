Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday

A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches.

Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1).

The day starts at 9:45 AM with the first of 31 different high school bands performing at the Festival of Bands at Howard Wood Field.

Get our free mobile app

The festival concludes after the awards ceremony at 9:45 PM.

That same morning, day two of the three-day SiouxperCon 2022 gets underway at 10:00 AM, across the parking lot at the Convention Center. It is scheduled to run until midnight.

SiouxperCon is billed as an event for 'lovers of all things in the pop culture, fan and “nerd” communities'.

Also Saturday, the Premier Center is expecting a big crowd for country singer Thomas Rhett with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. The concert begins at 7:30 PM.

With all three of those events running simultaneously, the Premier Center is using its social media platforms to get the word out about the best strategies for parking.

Premier Center Parking Denny Sanford PREMIER Center loading...

Worst Parking Lots in Sioux Falls Metro Let's face it, some of the parking lots in the Sioux Falls metro are pretty hard to navigate. Sometimes it feels as though you're taking a risk driving through them on a busy day.

We made a list of some of the worst parking lots in the Sioux Falls Metro. Be extra careful while guiding your vehicle in these tricky lots.

Is the parking lot you dread driving in the most on this list? Take a look and find out.

See Some of Sioux Falls' Beautiful Murals [PHOTOS] I was in Canton , SD, and I happened upon a new mural.

It was really cool and that got me thinking that I know of a few murals in Sioux Falls, but I bet there's more than I realize. So, I put it out on social media for the people of Sioux Falls to tell me where all the murals are!

A few of them I had never seen, or never even been to that part of town, and a few of them, I drive by all the time and never noticed!

I know a few businesses have murals inside their establishments, but I decided to keep it to murals that are totally open for the public to see. No need to be 21!

So, here we go! Let's check out some of Sioux Falls' murals. Did I miss one? Let me know!

