Facebook Is Changing It’s Name! What Will Be The New Name?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is apparently going to be re-naming Facebook. Facebook has a plan to break from it's very recognizable brand name and change things up a bit.

So what is going to be the new name of Facebook? Zuckerberg is making it known that the name change could be announced this week or next week.

Why change the name of one of the most recognizable brands on the face of the earth? Perhaps because Facebook has been involved in its share of controversy?

Facebook has been called to task with questions about instigating political polarization, how they choose to filter out which posts, some employee discontent, etc.

It's hard to say what is really behind the proposed name change.

Did you know the original name of Facebook was “Big Blue App”? So what do you think should be the new name of Facebook? These are a few ideas that are being tossed around...

-BookOfFaces

-Wasteofspace

-Whogivesacrapwhatyoueatforlunch

-Noonecaresaboutyourpolitics

-Showusyourkittys

-Iownyerass