Foligno’s Goal Sends Wild to OT Win Against Blackhawks
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marcus Foligno scored at 4:22 of overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.
Minnesota twice trailed in the third period but got goals from Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala to force overtime and, eventually, sweep the back-to-back with the Blackhawks after a 5-1 win in Chicago a night earlier.
Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild and Kaapo Kahknonen made 33 saves.
Henrik Borgstrom scored twice and Alex DeBrincat added his 24th goal of the season for the Blackhawks. Kevin Lankinen stopped 40 shots for Chicago.
The Minnesota Wild host the Montreal Canadiens Monday night at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.
