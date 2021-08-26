A starting member of the Eagles memorable Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots announced his retirement on Thursday.

Stefan Wisniewski, 32, who started at left guard for the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, announced he is stepping away from the game after 10 NFL seasons.

WIsniewski, is a two-time Super Bowl champion and was a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs the past two seasons, winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019.

Get our free mobile app

A second-round pick in 2011 out of Penn State by the Oakland Raiders, Wisniewski bounced around the league, playing in Oakland and Jacksonville before finding a home in Philadelphia with the Eagles.

Wisniewski played in 14 games in 2017, starting 11 in that Super Bowl season.

Overall during his three years in Philadelphia, Wisniewski started 24 games with the Eagles and appeared in 46 total games before being released. He would catch on with the Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl and appearing in another one last season.

Wisniewski says in a video that he is leaving the game and plans on becoming a pastor.

He is the second member of the Eagles Super Bowl winning team to announce his retirement this offseason, following Patrick Robinson, who retired back on Aug 10.