From California to Belle Fourche South Dakota-The Ramen is Coming!

When one thinks of Ramen Noodles there are a few things that quickly come to your mind. If you attended college chances are you are an expert at making Ramen in the microwave. In a few minutes, you could have a hot meal to hold you over until you could grab something bigger. Another perk to Ramen Noodles, they don't cost a lot. In fact, when it comes to eating on a budget, they are about as wallet-friendly as any food in the world.

Get our free mobile app

While thumbing through my Facebook feed I saw an article from South Dakota Public Broadcasting that told of a California plant coming to Belle Fourche, South Dakota. When you think about it, this is an idea that makes sense. You cannot get a more centrally located position for a business period. According to Wikipedia, Belle Fourche is right in the middle. They said;

When you take a closer look at it, the move to South Dakota makes sense. You're closer to the grains that you'll be using to make the Ramen, South Dakotans are great workers and the central location makes perfect sense.

I think we'll be one of the larger, if not the largest ramen producing facilities in the country, said Bill Saller, CEO of Albany Farms. 'Anything that we possibly can source locally, we will.'

The city of Belle Fourche is happy to see the company coming to South Dakota.

We're super happy to have Albany Farms here," said Hollie Stalder, executive director of the Belle Fourche Development Corporation.'Of course it's great for job creation, and it's a perfect tie-in with the agricultural background that Belle Fourche has.'

For more details, you can check out the story from South Dakota Broadcasting here.