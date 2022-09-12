Health Connect South Dakota Can Change Your Life On One Saturday

You may have seen or heard the term Health Connect of South Dakota somewhere and wondered what it's all about. It just happens to be an integral part of our healthcare community.

Health Connect of South Dakota is located at 2011 W. 26th Street (Suite 203) in Sioux Falls. It is a health & safety clearinghouse for all South Dakotans. It provides people resources that can assist them with health concerns and questions ranging from drug & alcohol addiction, work safety, children's health & welfare issues, family well-being, and much more.

(Health Connect de South Dakota, es un centro de intercambio de información sobre salud y seguridad para todos los habitantes de Dakota del Sur. Brinda a las personas recursos que pueden ayudarlos con problemas de salud y preguntas que van desde la adicción a las drogas y el alcohol, la seguridad en el trabajo, la salud y el bienestar de los niños, el bienestar familiar y mucho más.)

They've been around since 1997 providing health support and answers to the Sioux Falls - - and surrounding community.

You can learn even more about the important role Health Connect South Dakota plays in helping people achieve fitness, strength, and well-being, at the Health Connect Fair coming up on Saturday, September 24, from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Sioux Falls Arena (1201 North West Avenue).

There will be live entertainment, kids' activities, free lunch, free door prizes, and you can get yourself and your family ready for the upcoming flu season at the fair because they will also have free flu shots.

(Habrá entretenimiento en vivo, actividades para niños, almuerzo gratis, premios de entrada gratis, y usted y su familia pueden prepararse para la próxima temporada de gripe en la feria porque también tendrán vacunas contra la gripe gratis.)

The Health Connect Fair is looking for even more sponsors and exhibitors - - and of course volunteers!

If you'd like to be part of this event, just call 605-371-1000, or 1-888-761-5437.

You can also find them online and on Facebook.