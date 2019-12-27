Hoops and Hockey This Weekend in Sioux Falls

A wise old woman once told me that when it comes to her family it can be like fish and garbage. After about three days they both go bad. Hmmm, so with that thought here's a couple of options for you.

With your leftover Christmas company hanging around for the weekend we have basketball, hockey, and skiing.

The 2019 Hoop City Classic takes begins Friday with a 29-game schedule is highlighted by a battle between Mason Miller and Matthew Mors. Games are being played at the Mitchell Corn Palace and at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce returns home to host the Memphis Hustle Friday at the Sanford Pentagon.

Coming of the Christmas break the Clark Cup Champions Sioux Falls Stampede hockey team will skate two games against the Omaha Lancers Friday and Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

And if it's outdoor winter fun you crave Great Bear Recreation Park has downhill skiing and tubing.