I-29 Closed Due to Winter Conditions in Northeast South Dakota

A Presidents Day snowstorm has caused officials to close part of Interstate 29. I 29 is closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border as of 6:00 PM.

The storm has more snow predicted for the northern portion of South Dakota with the Northeast corner taking on most of the new snow.

Get our free mobile app

The northeast portion of the state isn't the only region dealing with winter weather with this system. The National Weather Service posted this on Twitter;

Light snow or freezing drizzle is already falling in many locations southeast of Sioux Falls but better chances for accumulating snow arrive late tonight into Tue morning, before tapering off through the afternoon. Breezy north to northwesterly winds will continue to allow for some blowing snow.

Pipestone, Minnesota is reporting freezing drizzle and slippery roads are the rule in the Sioux City area as well.

Keep Mother Nature in mind if you should decide to venture out tonight. If you need to, make sure you have a cell phone, warm clothing, and a winter safe driving kit with you in your vehicle.

Thank you for sharing this with your Facebook and Twitter Friends.