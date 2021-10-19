I-90 Bridge Work in Sioux Falls Will Force Lane Closures

The road construction season in South Dakota is quickly coming to an end but there are still a few projects that will impact your travels over the next few days.

In Sioux Falls, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that crews will be performing bridge work on Interstate 90 for the next few days.

The work will take place at two locations on I-90, at the I-29 interchange and the I-229 interchange.

The work will reduce traffic to one lane eastbound on the I-90/I-29 interchange bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to the two left lanes westbound at the I-90/I-229 interchange bridge.

The lane closures will take place between 8:30 AM and 3:00 PM each day until Thursday (October 21).

Motorists are asked to plan their commutes accordingly and be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane, and to slow down through the work zone.

