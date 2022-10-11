Investigating Safety Village of South Dakota’s ‘Spooky Lane’

Halloween and kids. You can't keep them apart, and truly...who wants to? I mean what is more fun than kids dressing up in their favorite costumes and getting to play the part of a famous superhero, fuzzy bear, or goblin, for a couple of really fun hours?

Nothing, that's what. Kids are what Halloween is all about. Forget all the legend and lore for a minute, to children, Halloween, means those two things, A) costumes and B) candy!

Luckily, there is an event this Saturday that meets the requirements for a really fun Halloween event for kids and families. It's the "Spooky Lane" Safety Trunk or Treat being hosted by the Safety Village of South Dakota.

This Saturday, from 3 to 5 PM, the Safety Village of South Dakota, on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds at 100 North Lyon Boulevard in Sioux Falls, is unveiling this 2nd Annual event.

Not only will there be a ton of candy, but also door prizes, games, and giveaways!

The Safety Village of South Dakota is all about educating children and teens about safety and the prevention of injuries. So it only makes sense that they've gathered some great participants to join in the fun, like:

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue

Avera Care Flight

Sanford Trauma

Minnehaha County Sheriff's Department

Smoken Dakota Kennels

Health Connect

and many more.

They'll be there with goodies to give out and information about how kids can stay safe not only at Halloween but year-round. Kids can also have their photos taken with their favorite first responders and more.

For more information see Safety Village of South Dakota online, on Facebook, or call 605-334-7233.