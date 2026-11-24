Of all of the great stories told thus far this college football season, Aiden Flora's is one worth amplifying.

The Adel, Iowa native is currently the nation's rushing leader at the FBS level, and will reportedly be back for more next season.

Flora, who played Quarterback in high school for Adel, Iowa, walked on in Ames just a few years ago, and began the season with a total of 15 career carries.

Now, the former walk on has committed to another year with Coach Jimmy Rogers and the Cyclones.

Per ESPN.com:

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora, who leads the nation in rushing, announced Monday that he has re-signed with the Cyclones to return next season.

"With God as my guide & my love for the Iowa State football team & Cyclone Nation, I've made the decision to stay home!" Flora wrote in a post to X. "Go Cyclones & Happy Thanksgiving!"

Flora has been one of the breakout stars of this season, rushing for 1,506 yards and 14 touchdowns. A native of Adel, Iowa, the former high school quarterback chose to walk on at Iowa State over offers from Army and Air Force. He showed flashes last year, being named to the All-Big 12 second team as a kick and punt returner, including a 79-yard punt return touchdown against TCU.

After rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns combined in his first two seasons, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell departed for Penn State. Flora earned a scholarship from new Cyclones coach Jimmy Rogers in January, was elected a team captain by his teammates and was named the starting running back following the transfers of Abu Sama III to Wisconsin and Carson Hansen to Penn State.

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The Cyclones are 5-6 and play host to the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. With a win, Iowa State would be bowl eligible in year one under Jimmy Rogers.

Source: Aiden Flora, nation's leading rusher, re-signs with Iowa State - ESPN

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