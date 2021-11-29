Iowa Man Arrested After Walking Into Kitchen

When the cops are at your house, there are a few things that one can do that may not seem like a big deal, but are a huge red flag for law enforcement. An Iowa man learned that the hard way.

According to NWestIowa.com, 38-year-old David James Svoboda of Sioux Center was arrested and charged with interference with official acts on Thanksgiving Day after walking into his kitchen.

The Sioux Center Police Department was at his house investigating a domestic assault complaint. During the investigation, Svoboda started to walk into his kitchen. Officers told him numerous times to not do that. He did not stop so he was taken to the ground.

The reason walking into the kitchen when the police are at your house is a bad idea is because typically there are a number of knives that can be found in that room. Even though it is a popular room for people to hang out in and walkthrough, the presence of potential weapons is a red flag for cops and the bottom line is that they are trying to prevent someone from getting all stabby.