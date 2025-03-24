Is the NFL Ready for International Expansion?

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

The NFL has played an important role in the American sports industry for generations. It's been ingrained into family traditions, with events like Super Bowl Sunday being celebrated religiously each year. This has led to excitement outside the US, with many international sports fans interested in learning more about the sport. This poses the question of whether the NFL is ready for international expansion.

The NFL has already made several moves into the international sporting world, including international marketing campaigns and hosting games in cities like London and Mexico City. This is all part of their strategy to attract a global audience. Each move helps to expand their fan base and grow the league even further.

Current efforts and plans

The journey to NFL international expansion has been in motion for some years now. The NFL's international games have been a major strategy in making the sport international. This began with the London Games and has now expanded even more. This year will be bigger than ever. 2025 will see seven regular-season games take place in the United States. While this isn't the first time the NFL will play outside the U.S., 2025 marks an increase in games. There are 3 set to take place in London alone. These games are set to take place in various cities including:

London, UK

São Paulo, Brazil

Berlin, Germany

Madrid, Spain

Dublin, Ireland

The league is also exploring the possibility of holding regular-season games in Australia in 2026. This provides the chance for the sport to tap into a whole new market.

These games allow fans to experience the NFL in person and their own country. The NFL has become more accessible to new fans, especially as fans can watch the match in their timezone. However, it also provides the NFL with the chance to introduce and market its brand across the world.

NFL Global Markets program

The NFL Global Markets Plan is another strategy that's part of expanding into an international market. It was first launched in 2022 and involves the NFL engaging with international sponsors, broadcasters and even fans. The aim is to create a relationship and raise awareness for the sport, particularly in areas like Europe, Latin America and Asia. As of 2024, 25 teams are involved with this program and cover 19 international markets.

Each team participating is granted the right to market in select countries. They are able to host events, sell team merchandise and engage with the community. This program has been incredibly useful when it comes to generating fan bases. It's helping to create relationships and bridge the cultural and geographical gap between the U.S. and international audiences. It's also helping to build a foundation that welcomes international expansion.

Expanding sports betting markets

Sports betting offers a whole new avenue for the NFL to expand. Especially as sports betting is extremely popular in regions like Australia, the United Kingdom and many parts of the EU. Opening NFL betting markets provides these regions with another way to learn and interact with the sport. By offering exciting promotions and bet deals, bettors are more likely to try out NFL betting and learn more about the sport.

Working alongside international operators, the NFL can expand into new betting markets and new audiences. This is a great opportunity to connect with sports fans, especially as sports betting is a huge part of the sports experience for many fans in regions like the UK and Europe. However, it's important to be aware of the betting laws that surround gambling. Especially as there vary between each region.

International player pathway (IPP)

The International Player Pathway (IPP) also plays an important role in connecting international fans with the NFL. This initiative works to identify and develop football talent outside the United States. It helps to provide athletes from other sports with the opportunity to pursue a career in American Football. The IPP has brought numerous talented players to the NFL. This means that the NFL now showcases the best players in the world rather than just in the country. This is not only helping to make the NFL more diverse but also providing a connection to other countries. Fans are more likely to follow the NFL and root for a specific team if there's a player from their country. This is helping to make international fans feel more patriotic toward the sport, which is an extremely important quality of the NFL.

Challenges to NFL expansion

While the NFL's ambitions are promising, there are still a number of challenges that come with global expansion.

Cultural expansion: One of the biggest hurdles is that American Football is an incredibly niche sport outside the U.S. Many Americans were brought up with American Football, and the rules are already ingrained into them. Which means it has to compete with bigger sports such as soccer, basketball and rugby. Fans will have to learn how to sport works. It's likely to take a lot of marketing and education to grow a fan base outside the U.S.

Logistical and financial barriers: Hosting international games comes with big costs and smaller challenges. Teams must travel long distances, this can also come with issues like disruption to training and timezone differences.

Regulatory and legal issues: The NFL will have to overcome the different regulations that surround sports betting, media rights and broadcasting.

Is the NFL Ready for International Expansion?

The NFL has already laid a solid foundation for international expansion. Thanks to its global games, Global Markets Program and International Player Pathway, the NFL has already made a mark on several different countries. However, there are still many challenges that the league must face to see international success. This includes entering a market that is already fiercely competitive. 2025 will be an important year, especially with the international games taking place. The response to these matches could provide a clear answer to the NFL on whether or not they are ready to expand globally.

