Jimmie Allen is Coming to The District in Sioux Falls

Just announced, Jimmie Allen is coming to Sioux Falls! Country newcomer Jimmie Allen is set to bring his Down Home Tour to The District in Sioux Falls, Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Tickets are available to the general public Friday, January 28TH starting at 10:00 AM. Get your tickets here!

Allen is coming off a dream year. This past fall he has voted New Artist of the Year at The CMA's. His music is awesome, but the story of his humble beginnings is bizarre. 5 years before Allen won New Artist, he had paid his last $100 to buy a ticket to go to the CMA's to see Charlie Pride perform on stage. The following year he was able to 'perform' with Charlie Pride. Jimmie Allen was playing a writer's round in a grocery store when he was discovered.

If you do a deep dive into Jimmie Allen you see that he actually was living in a van someone had given to him, and showering at the gym he had a job at while he was 'finding his feet in Nashville. He later offered that van to someone in the Nashville area to someone who needed a vehicle and/place to stay.

Kickin' Country will have tickets to the show. Listen to win yours 'before you can buy them,' as you get ready to head out the door. We'll give them away at 4:10 PM.

