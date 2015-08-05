TORONTO (AP) — Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki hit solo home runs, Marco Estrada pitched 6 2-3 innings to win consecutive starts and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Toronto's sixth win in seven games moved the Blue Jays ahead of the Twins and into the second AL wild-card spot.

Minnesota has been held to just one run in four of its past five games, losing all four. The Twins are 5-12 since the All-Star break.

Donaldson and Tulowitzki both drilled second-deck homers off Twins right-hander Phil Hughes, who leads the majors with 27 home runs allowed this season. Colorado's Kyle Kendrick has surrendered 26.

Hughes (10-7) lost for the first time since June 8 against Kansas City, snapping a streak of six straight winning decisions. He allowed five hits and three runs in 5 2-3 innings.