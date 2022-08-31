Kane Brown to Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls
Just announced, one of country music's brightest stars is coming to Sioux Falls. See Kane Brown at The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on April 20th, 2023.
You can link through Kane's website to get your tickets here!
There will be a special RADIO presale for this event on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Password is: RIOT
Tickets are on sale to the general public Friday, September 9TH starting at 10:00 AM.
Sioux Falls Concerts Fall 2022-2023
Concerts are making a comeback in a huge way throughout the Sioux Empire, especially in Sioux Falls.
Now that the world is continuing life and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, artists and music groups feel comfortable enough to head back out on the road to perform. They are traveling to cities across the country including right here in Sioux Falls.
Some of the biggest names in the music industry are stopping in Sioux Falls to bring the house down with their latest hits as well as their old-time favorites.
2022 and 2023 will see some huge concerts at venues like the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, The District, The Sanford Pentagon, and The Washington Pavilion.
So what concerts are happening in Sioux Falls in 2022 and 2023? Take a look at this all-star lineup to see who's taking the stage right here in our great city.
Keep in mind: Cancellations and rescheduling are common nowadays. Make sure to check with the show's venue and stay up to date on new information.
Pictures: Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne at Ally 400 In Nashville
The Ally 400 took place at the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday (June 26). Country artists like Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne and more were on hand to enjoy the race.
See Kane Brown's Luxurious Rural Home
Kane Brown sold this Nashville-area home for $900,000 in October 2020. Prior to selling the house, he actually let Jason Aldean and his wife rent it while they built their new house.