Kane Brown to Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls

Just announced, one of country music's brightest stars is coming to Sioux Falls. See Kane Brown at The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on April 20th, 2023.

You can link through Kane's website to get your tickets here!

There will be a special RADIO presale for this event on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Password is: RIOT

Tickets are on sale to the general public Friday, September 9TH starting at 10:00 AM.

Pictures: Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne at Ally 400 In Nashville The Ally 400 took place at the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday (June 26). Country artists like Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne and more were on hand to enjoy the race.