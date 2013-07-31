Keeley Hazell is a model and actress that has appeared on the pages of Maxim, FHM and as a Page 3 girl in the UK. She had a small role in the film 'Like Crazy,' which won both the Grand and a Special jury prize at the 2011 Sundance film festival. Hazell was the face of the Formula One video game and the face of MotorStorm: Pacific Rift for PlayStation 3.

At 16, Hazell left school to work as a hairdresser where her colleagues persuaded her to try her luck at modeling. That was the best thing that ever happened to Hazell and everyone at her beauty salon. They were probably losing a ton of clients to her based on just her looks. "I want that girl to cut my hair. She is new? Well she has to learn sometime right? And hair grows back. Eventually."

