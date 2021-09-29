Lane Closures Coming on I-29 in Sioux Falls

More lane closures and traffic delays are on the way for motorists in and around Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that guardrail improvements on Interstate 29, just north of Interstate 90 at mile marker 84, are scheduled to begin on Monday (October 4).

The project will see the removal of the guardrails from both the northbound and southbound passing lanes.

While the work is being done, the passing lanes in both directions will be closed. the DOT is advising motorists to expect delays and to be aware of the sudden slowing of traffic in the construction area.

Work on the $1.4 million project is being done by BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids and is expected to be completed by Monday, October 18.

Crews have been performing similar guardrail work along I-229 for the past several weeks.

