Lane Closures Coming on I-29 in Sioux Falls

Getty Stock/ThinkStock

More lane closures and traffic delays are on the way for motorists in and around Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that guardrail improvements on Interstate 29, just north of Interstate 90 at mile marker 84, are scheduled to begin on Monday (October 4).

The project will see the removal of the guardrails from both the northbound and southbound passing lanes.

Get our free mobile app

While the work is being done, the passing lanes in both directions will be closed. the DOT is advising motorists to expect delays and to be aware of the sudden slowing of traffic in the construction area.

Work on the $1.4 million project is being done by BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids and is expected to be completed by Monday, October 18.

Crews have been performing similar guardrail work along I-229 for the past several weeks.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Road Construction, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top