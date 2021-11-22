Getting into central Sioux Falls from the city's westside will be a bit more challenging for the next couple of days.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, eastbound and westbound West 12th Street has been reduced to one lane of traffic all the way from Marion Road to the Interstate 29 interchange so that work can be done on the concrete, repairing, and resealing joints.

The left-turn lanes will remain open and access to businesses will be maintained. This work is expected to be completed by end of the day on Wednesday (November 24).

