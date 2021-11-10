An event featuring some of the Upper Midwest's top high school athletes will have an impact on traffic around one of Sioux Falls' most popular parks this weekend.

The City of Sioux Falls Public Works Department has announced that beginning Friday (November 12), the outside westbound lane of West 57th Street will be closed to through traffic between Batcheller Lane and Isabel Place.

The 57th Street access to Yankton Trail Park will be configured to only allow right turns in and right turns out to improve traffic flow for the Nike Cross Country Meet.

Google Maps

The event will also affect Minnesota Avenue access to the park, allowing only right turns out of the park and no entrance into the park.

Traffic control will be in place until the morning of November 15, 2021.

The Nike Cross Country event consists of 11 races, including eight involving some of the top boys and girls high school distance runners from South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, all competing in the Heartland Regional Finals.

