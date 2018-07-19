CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino is the latest ACC coach to rave about the new "redshirt rule." It allows schools to redshirted players if they have played four or fewer games in a season.

Petrino says his goal is to find a list of freshmen he thinks can play early and use them in the first four games of the year and evaluate where they're at after a month. He says if they are improving and feels they can help the team down the stretch, then they'll use up a year of eligibility. If not, they'll be redshirted, which allows another year of eligibility.

He says others who aren't ready to go early in the season will keep practicing with the team to get them ready for the final four games of the season, including a potential bowl. They can contribute and still maintain an extra year of eligibility.