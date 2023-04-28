Manley Tire and Oil in Manley, Minnesota wants you to get ‘Manley' for Mom this Mother's Day!

ESPN 102.3/AM1000 KSOO got together with our friends over at Manley Tire and Oil and put together a fantastic Mother's Day gift package.

This year's Manley for Mom winner will receive:

A $500.00 credit towards the purchase of 4 Bridgestone or Firestone tires

One (1) oil change

One (1) alignment package

To enter, simply fill out the form below. Tell us who you are and the name of your mom!

You can nominate your Mom through Thursday, May 11, 2023, and the winner will be drawn at random and announced Friday, May 12, 2023. The total prize package value of this promotion is over $618.95.

If you still need to get the mother figure in your life a gift for Mother's Day (which is on Sunday, May 14 this year) what better gift than one of peace of mind knowing that her vehicle is now tuned up and ready to go!

CHECK IT OUT: Have You Ever Been to Manley, Minnesota?

Remember, you can’t take a trip if you ain’t got the grips. Make your appointment today, to get your new grips at the ALL-NEW Manley Tire & Oil Service Center, just south of I-90, exit number one, Manley, Minnesota.

