Coming off of First Take and The Max Kellerman Show in the afternoon, our morning show lineup has added Max Kellerman joining Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams.

The addition of Kellerman beginning Tuesday, was to replace Zubin Mehenti, who has been out on medical leave from ESPN.

While Kellerman joins Keyshawn and Williams, another change in programming has Mike Golic Jr. adding Super Bowl Champion Chris Canty. The Canty & Golic Jr. Show will add an hour to the afternoon program, which removes former co-host Chiney Ogwumike.

On-Air schedule beginning Tuesday, September 7:

5:00 AM Keyshawn, JWill & Max

9:00 AM Greeny

11:00 AM Overtime with Jeff Thurn & Jerry Palleschi

2:00 PM Canty & Golic Jr.

6:00 PM Spain & Fitz

8:00 PM Fredddie & Fitzsimmons

Here comes the Green & Gold. ESPN Sioux Falls is your home for the Green Bay Packers. And, as the NFL season begins, it won't be long for the Major League Baseball Playoffs and World Series.