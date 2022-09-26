Meet Spencer – Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Sioux Falls
To make a pledge call 605-328-5750, toll-free at 800-601-5085, text CASTLE to 51555 or click HERE. Listen Live to Radiothon live HERE.
Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon and Townsquare Media Sioux Falls
Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon 2022 Presented By Jerry's Auto Sales: Sept 29 and 30
For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight childhood cancer.
Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year. Instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits.
The money raised through Dining for Kids and the 2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon stays in the Sioux Falls area.